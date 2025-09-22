Charlamagne Tha God has his fair share of hot takes. On The Breakfast Club recently, he shared one involving Kodak Black and Kendrick Lamar. When guest Hit-Boy was asked what artist he would want to work with if he got the opportunity, he said Kodak, praising the Florida-born performer for his skills.

"I want to do an album with Kodak Black, man," he began. "I think that sh*t would be soulful, fly. Like he really be rapping, he really be saying sh*t. I haven't gotten to really connect with him, but I rock with dude."

"I've always said Kodak is like, I would say Kendrick's evil twin, but Kendrick's evil his goddamn self," Charlamagne joked in response, as captured by @gothamhiphop on X. "Kendrick's eviler twin." As expected, the personality's remarks have gotten him some pushback.

"Definitely wouldn’t call him Dot’s evil twin. More like his country ass cousin that be wildin," one social media user writes. "Don't let carti hear that," someone else says.

Charlamagne Tha God Dame Dash Beef

Charlamagne's hot take on Kodak Black comes just a few days after he made headlines for Dame Dash's tense appearance on The Breakfast Club. During the interview, the two men interrupted each other, traded insults, and more. At one point, Dash even swatted Charlamagne's hand away when he reached over to hold his, threatening to escalate the situation even further.

After the interview, Dash took to social media to warn Charlamagne after announcing that he'd serve as the Chairman of Revolt TV. Charlamagne had his doubts, prompting Dash to come to his own defense.