Charlamagne Tha God Calls Kodak Black Kendrick Lamar’s “Evil Twin”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Kodak Black attends the KidSuper fashion show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
During his recent appearance on "The Breakfast Club," Hit-Boy told Charlamagne Tha God that he wants to do an album with Kodak Black.

Charlamagne Tha God has his fair share of hot takes. On The Breakfast Club recently, he shared one involving Kodak Black and Kendrick Lamar. When guest Hit-Boy was asked what artist he would want to work with if he got the opportunity, he said Kodak, praising the Florida-born performer for his skills.

"I want to do an album with Kodak Black, man," he began. "I think that sh*t would be soulful, fly. Like he really be rapping, he really be saying sh*t. I haven't gotten to really connect with him, but I rock with dude."

"I've always said Kodak is like, I would say Kendrick's evil twin, but Kendrick's evil his goddamn self," Charlamagne joked in response, as captured by @gothamhiphop on X. "Kendrick's eviler twin." As expected, the personality's remarks have gotten him some pushback.

"Definitely wouldn’t call him Dot’s evil twin. More like his country ass cousin that be wildin," one social media user writes. "Don't let carti hear that," someone else says.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Addresses Damon Dash's Homosexual Claims On Latest "The Brilliant Idiots"

Charlamagne Tha God Dame Dash Beef

Charlamagne's hot take on Kodak Black comes just a few days after he made headlines for Dame Dash's tense appearance on The Breakfast Club. During the interview, the two men interrupted each other, traded insults, and more. At one point, Dash even swatted Charlamagne's hand away when he reached over to hold his, threatening to escalate the situation even further.

After the interview, Dash took to social media to warn Charlamagne after announcing that he'd serve as the Chairman of Revolt TV. Charlamagne had his doubts, prompting Dash to come to his own defense.

"Charlemagne, I would advise you not to make up phony sources without real names, saying that anything I said was not true, or we will have a legal problem," he declared. "Don't try to compromise my reputation. I have proof to support everything I say that will stand up in any court."

Read More: Dame Dash Warns Charlamagne Tha God Against Damaging His Reputation After Wild "Breakfast Club" Interview

