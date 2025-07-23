Kodak Black Claims He’ll Never Sign Another Artist During Heated Rant

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Rapper Kodak Black performs during Sexyy Red 4 President Tour at State Farm Arena on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Recently, Kodak Black hopped online to vent about some of the issues he's run into since launching his Sniper Gang label.

Recently, Kodak Black took to social media to rant about one of the problems he's run into since launching his Sniper Gang label. According to him, some of the artists he's signed have been acting up. It even has him thinking that he never wants to sign another artist again.

"I ain't signing no more artists," he declared, as captured by Live Bitez. "F*ck no ... These n****s be acting like princesses." Kodak went on to explain that he's pleased with his roster at the moment, and doesn't feel like adding anyone new to the mix.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly which artists he's talking about, and what they did to make him so upset. This isn't the first rant he's gone on in recent weeks either.

Kodak Black & NBA YoungBoy Beef

Earlier this month, the Florida rapper took to his Instagram Story to call out NBA YoungBoy. He weighed in on his new album MASA (Make America Slime Again), making it clear that he's not a fan. “I just heard little bruh album it’s straight trash, I don’t even like that,” he said at the time. “And I like YoungBoy music but that sh*t ‘a**’ tho.”

NBA YoungBoy didn't address Kodak's remarks directly, though he did link up with his ex Mellow Rackz shortly after he made them. The two of them were spotted in Paris together, sparking all kinds of speculation about what could be going on between them.

Just a few days later, they teamed up to release a new collab, "Guys Just Want To Have Fun." The track samples Cyndi Lauper's hit, "Girst Just Want To Have Fun." It arrived alongside an accompanying music video, which shows YB and Mellow roaming through the capital of France together. It's unclear exactly why they joined forces, but it's speculated that it was simply to make Kodak Black jealous.

