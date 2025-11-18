Kodak Black Labels Mellow Rackz & NBA YoungBoy His "Clones"

Kodak Black went off on both NBA YoungBoy and his former fiancée, Mellow Rackz in a recent rant on social media. Kodak began by labeling both of them "copycats" and "clones." He further claimed to be unbothered by Mellow Rackz linking up with YoungBoy, considering he wants to be "just like me."

When DJ Akademiks posted the clip of Kodak Black on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "Kodak been jealous of yb since 2019 its actually sad like n***a you a legend yourself," one user wrote. Another added: "Man he’s really obsessed with YB. I feel like he wouldn’t talk about her if she never collaborated with YB. Didn’t his album drop recently??" One more countered: "Yb meat riders in the comments wanna pretend like he not yak son."

Kodak Black & NBA YoungBoy Beef

It's not the first time Kodak Black has taken a shot at NBA YoungBoy. Earlier this year, he labeled his new album, Make America Slime Again, "trash" during a rant on his Instagram Story. “I just heard little bro’s album — it’s straight trash. I don’t even like that,” Kodak said after the project's release. “And I like YoungBoy music, but that s—t a— though.” Despite Kodak's criticism, the project was incredibly successful, peaking at No. 6 on the US Billboard 200. YoungBoy also promoted it with his recently concluded Make America Slime Again Tour.

As for Mellow Rackz, she collaborated with YoungBoy on the track, "Cold World," from Make America Slime Again. After that, she seemingly dissed Kodak on the single, "Poke The Bear." One of Kodak's producers, who goes by "dyryk" on Instagram, fired back by writing in a post online: "We All Know Mellow's Music Will Never Hit @billboard Top 1000 So Let's Continue The Charity As We All Say Farewell To Her Career [laughing emoji]."

The drama comes after Kodak Black put out his own new album, Just Getting Started, back on October 31. That effort features collaborations with Pharrell, Chance the Rapper, Don Toliver, Gunna, and more across a total of 20 tracks.