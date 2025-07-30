6ix9ine Trolls Mellow Rackz Over New Song Dissing Kodak Black

6ix9ine took aim at Mellow Rackz in the comments section of her latest Instagram post promoting her new single, "Poke The Bear." On the song, she takes aim at her ex-boyfriend, Kodak Black, who she's been feuding with online in recent days.

"NO DISS STR8 FACTS [rat emoji] 'POKE THE BEAR ' out now YouTube," Mellow Rackz captioned the video, before adding in another comment: "TRIED TO FK MY COUSIN HOW U TALK BOUT ME BETRAYING YOU!!! yall not hearing me tho."

While fans in the comments section expressed their love for the new song, 6ix9ine popped up to take aim at Mellow Rackz. "Na saying you did a song with a rat but that same 'rat' you was sucking off for a 100 $ in Steve's house on the balcony is diabolical @stevewilldoit if I'm lying I'm flying," he wrote.

When Akademiks shared the remark on Instagram, fans had plenty of laughs in the comments section. "One of things bout this n***a 69 he always got receipts," one user wrote. Another joked: "If one thing he gone do is snitch so I believe him.

Mellow Rackz & Kodak Black Drama

The latest drama between Mellow Rackz and Kodak Black began with the release of NBA YoungBoy's new album, Make America Slime Again. Kodak came out on social media and criticized the project by writing: "I just heard little bruh album it’s straight trash; I don’t even like that. And I like YoungBoy music but that sh*t a*s tho."