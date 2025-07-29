Mellow Rackz and Kodak Black used to be a couple. In fact, they were reportedly close to marriage a few years ago. However, as of late things have been quite interesting between them, to say the least. It seemingly has a lot to do with her collaborating and linking up with NBA YoungBoy.

Kodak has been feuding with his Louisiana contemporary lately, trashing some songs for Make America Slime Again. "I just heard little bruh album it’s straight trash; I don’t even like that. And I like YoungBoy music but that sh*t a*s tho," he said on social media.

It appears that YB heard what he said and decided to retaliate by hanging out with Rackz in Paris and dropping music together. One of their two new songs, "Cold World," appears on the aforementioned album. Overall, this entire beef is frankly bizarre as the origins for it are untraceable.

But it seems that Rackz indirectly picking sides in this battle between her ex-fiancé and YB has caught her in some crossfire. As caught by DJ Akademiks and Face of Florida, one of Kodak's producers decided to try and publicly humiliate her.

He goes by "dyryk" on Instagram, and in the screenshot below, he trashes her music career.

Mellow Rackz & Kodak Black

"We All Know Mellow's Music Will Never Hit @billboard Top 1000 So Let's Continue The Charity As We All Say Farewell To Her Career [laughing emoji]." This looks to be a response to a recent diss track that Mellow Rackz just dropped toward Kodak. You can hear that above.

But she wasn't going for any of dyryk's disrespect. Mellow decided to come with receipts of when Kodak's right-hand man was up in her DMs praising her and fawning over her.

"I'm such a fan of you," "heart eye emoji," "Your'e so fire," and "Maybe in another life me and you would have our fun," were a few of the messages he sent her. He sent drooling and more heart eye emojis when she would post thirst traps of herself on IG Stories.

Rackz then captioned said screenshots saying, "OH U NOT A FAN NOW I REMEMBER U WAS FANNED OUT [laughing emoji] @dyryk."