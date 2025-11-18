Mellow Rackz Dubs Kodak Black A “Simp” Over Unreleased Love Song

BY Caroline Fisher
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Mellow Rackz1 attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Recently, Kodak Black went on a heated rant about Mellow Rackz and NBA YoungBoy, claiming they're both his "clones."

It's no secret that Kodak Black has his fair share of issues with Mellow Rackz and NBA Youngboy, and recently, he hopped online to go on a fiery rant about them. During it, he labeled them both "copycats" and "clones," insisting that the "MASA" performer wants to be "just like" him.

In response, Mellow Rackz took to her Instagram Story to reveal a song Kodak wrote. "Simp ahh been writing love songs while I be doing me," she typed alongside a series of laughing emojis," per Live Bitez. "STFU." From there, she shared a video from a FaceTime call with Kodak, which shows him grabbing his chest.

"Another day another random call from Mr 'I don't miss that bih,'" she captioned it. "Goodmorning yall [laughing emojis]. Check on yak THAT BOY GRABBIN HIS CHEST [laughing emojis]. All that cappin on the gram just for yo sorry ssa to be singing to me in the morning the next day."

Kodak Black & NBA YoungBoy Beef

According to Mellow, she didn't even answer his call intentionally, as he called her from a number she didn't recognize. "Called from a random number I block all the numbers after I find out it’s him thank u I have nothing to talk about w this man," she commented under an Instagram post by Akademiks.

In July of this year, Mellow Rackz and NBA YoungBoy joined forces to taunt Kodak with a collab called "Guys Just Wanna Have Fun." Before that, Kodak dissed YB's latest album, MASA, on his Instagram Story. "I just heard little bruh album it’s straight trash, I don’t even like that. And I like YoungBoy music but that sh*t a*s tho," he said at the time.

Kodak and Mellow used to be an item, and even got engaged back in 2021. The engagement didn't last long, and the two of them went their separate ways after another woman alleged that she was involved with Kodak.

