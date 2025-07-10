NBA YoungBoy is gearing up to drop his new album MASA (Make America Slime Again), but it seems like a hip-hop opp is in the way. Kodak Black trashed the upcoming album recently, and it seems like YB's recent outing with Mellow Rackz will fuel that fire.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, the Baton Rouge lyricist and fellow rapper Rackz went out in Paris recently, which stirred up a lot of conversation. Nothing really explicitly tied this to relationship rumors or anything like that. But nevertheless, fans couldn't help but bring Yak up, especially after he dissed YoungBoy online.

Kodak Black dragged NBA YoungBoy's new album on social media earlier this month. "I just heard little bruh album, it’s straight trash, I don’t even like that," he reportedly remarked. "And I like YoungBoy music but that s**t a**, though." In addition, Kodak Black mentioned Mellow Rackz, his former fiancée, during this Instagram rant. So all the pieces started to fall into place for fans to interpret what went on.

But the feud between the Florida MC and the Louisiana spitter still doesn't have a hard explanation behind it. They presumably squashed things at one point, but it seems like that amicability is no longer there.

Who Is Mellow Rackz?

For those unaware, Mellow Rackz is a Young Money signee from Florida who was previously in a relationship with Kodak, but that broke down. She hasn't said much publicly about this whole YoungBoy drama, as this situation remains quite vague. Still, this did not stop fans from launching their interpretations online and painting this as some alleged relationship drama.

But again, this rap feud remains quite hazy, so take everything with a grain of salt. Elsewhere, NBA YoungBoy has rumored collabs to handle, and fans are very excited for MASA's eventual release.