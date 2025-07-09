Kodak Black Awarded Key To His Hometown Of Pompano Beach

BY Caroline Fisher 167 Views
ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Rapper Kodak Black performs during the Nick Cannon's Wild N Out Tour at CFE Arena on September 23, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. Nick Cannon and the members of Wild N Out donated partial proceeds from their tour date in Orlando to help the victims of Hurricane Irma. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
Earlier this week, Kodak Black was honored for all he's done to give back to the community of Pompano Beach.

Recently, Kodak Black was honored with the key to his hometown of Pompano Beach. The key was presented to him by Mayor Rex Hardin at City Commission Chambers earlier this week, as captured by DJ Akademiks. In a statement, officials thanked him for all he's done to give back to the community, including donating air conditioning units in the hot summer months, handing out free turkeys during the holidays, giving out Christmas gifts, and more.

"This recognition is not about celebrity," Hardin also explained. "It's about heart. Kodak Black has consistently and quietly extended a hand to lift up others in our community, and today we want to shine a light on those efforts and say thank you—from the entire city."

“I feel wonderful. I feel great," the rapper said, also adding "It’s an honor, like man, me? Y’all sure? It’s great." Pompano Beach has honored Kodak Black previously, as back in 2021, they designated his June 11 birthday as "Kodak Black Day."

Read More: Kodak Black Reveals Beef With NBA Youngboy, Calls “MASA” Album “Straight Trash”

Is Kodak Black Sober?

News of Kodak's latest achievement comes as fans continue to voice their concerns about his mental and physical wellbeing. For months, there's been speculation that he's allegedly battling addiction, which he's admitted to in the past. This is due to his behavior on social media and onstage, which some have described as erratic.

In 2024, Kodak announced that he was working towards sobriety. He even warned his supporters about the dangers of drug abuse, as according to him, he doesn't want to be a bad influence.

“I was chewing 100 Percs a day, man. Average like 40. Average!" he told a crowd last June. "If I was f*cking with them fake sh*ts, bruh, I’d have been dead. Bruh, I say that, I’m explaining myself now. I don’t want y’all to hear that and take that and feel like it’s okay to do that sh*t, ya feel me?”

Read More: N.O.R.E. Addresses Kodak Black's "Drink Champs" Appearance In New Interview With Joe Budden

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
