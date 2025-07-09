Kodak Black Awarded Key To His Hometown Of Pompano Beach

Recently, Kodak Black was honored with the key to his hometown of Pompano Beach. The key was presented to him by Mayor Rex Hardin at City Commission Chambers earlier this week, as captured by DJ Akademiks. In a statement, officials thanked him for all he's done to give back to the community, including donating air conditioning units in the hot summer months, handing out free turkeys during the holidays, giving out Christmas gifts, and more.

"This recognition is not about celebrity," Hardin also explained. "It's about heart. Kodak Black has consistently and quietly extended a hand to lift up others in our community, and today we want to shine a light on those efforts and say thank you—from the entire city."

“I feel wonderful. I feel great," the rapper said, also adding "It’s an honor, like man, me? Y’all sure? It’s great." Pompano Beach has honored Kodak Black previously, as back in 2021, they designated his June 11 birthday as "Kodak Black Day."

Is Kodak Black Sober?

News of Kodak's latest achievement comes as fans continue to voice their concerns about his mental and physical wellbeing. For months, there's been speculation that he's allegedly battling addiction, which he's admitted to in the past. This is due to his behavior on social media and onstage, which some have described as erratic.

In 2024, Kodak announced that he was working towards sobriety. He even warned his supporters about the dangers of drug abuse, as according to him, he doesn't want to be a bad influence.