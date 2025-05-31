For months now, Kodak Black's supporters have had suspicions that he's allegedly battling substance abuse issues. This is mostly due to his erratic behavior on social media and in person, along with some eyebrow-raising lyrics. Recently, however, the Pompano Beach-born rapper took to Instagram Live to set the record straight, alleging that these rumors can be traced back to the mothers of his children.

He accuses them of making fake pages to spread lies about him online, as captured by Live Bitez. They've yet to publicly address these allegations.

Kodak's latest claims come just a few days after he went viral for his On The Radar freestyle. In it, he referred to himself as a “young n***a with a meth habit," earning mixed reactions from listeners. It left most convinced that he could benefit from professional help.

While it's unclear what substances Kodak allegedly uses, he denied using cocaine and admitted to using meth in the past after his arrest in December of 2023.

Is Kodak Black Sober?

"If that s**t ain't me, don't put that on me," he said. "Don't convict me of some s**t that ain't me. Them people went cocaine on me. That's the only s**t that I'm flaming about...I done told y'all, I did meth before. I ain't into that s**t. I ain't riding around with no cocaine. These people don't have no body-cam, none of that. It's 2023, fam."

The following year, Kodak claimed to be mostly sober, and seemed motivated to help others by sharing his own journey. "If the Gremlin can do it, y'all can do it," he declared. At the time, he claimed to be the happiest he'd ever been, and said he was proud of how far he'd come.