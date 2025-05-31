Kodak Black Accuses His Children’s Mothers Of Using Fake Pages To Spread Drug Abuse Rumors

BY Caroline Fisher 349 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kodak Black Children's Mothers Drug Rumors Gossip News
BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI - APRIL 15: Kodak Black performs during Kodak Black &amp; Friends Concert at Mississippi Coast Coliseum on April 15, 2023 in Biloxi, Mississippi.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Kodak Black's supporters have suspected substance abuse issues for some time now, but according to him, these are just rumors.

For months now, Kodak Black's supporters have had suspicions that he's allegedly battling substance abuse issues. This is mostly due to his erratic behavior on social media and in person, along with some eyebrow-raising lyrics. Recently, however, the Pompano Beach-born rapper took to Instagram Live to set the record straight, alleging that these rumors can be traced back to the mothers of his children.

He accuses them of making fake pages to spread lies about him online, as captured by Live Bitez. They've yet to publicly address these allegations.

Kodak's latest claims come just a few days after he went viral for his On The Radar freestyle. In it, he referred to himself as a “young n***a with a meth habit," earning mixed reactions from listeners. It left most convinced that he could benefit from professional help.

While it's unclear what substances Kodak allegedly uses, he denied using cocaine and admitted to using meth in the past after his arrest in December of 2023.

Read More: Kodak Black Concerns Fans With Meth Line In New “On The Radar” Freestyle

Is Kodak Black Sober?

"If that s**t ain't me, don't put that on me," he said. "Don't convict me of some s**t that ain't me. Them people went cocaine on me. That's the only s**t that I'm flaming about...I done told y'all, I did meth before. I ain't into that s**t. I ain't riding around with no cocaine. These people don't have no body-cam, none of that. It's 2023, fam."

The following year, Kodak claimed to be mostly sober, and seemed motivated to help others by sharing his own journey. "If the Gremlin can do it, y'all can do it," he declared. At the time, he claimed to be the happiest he'd ever been, and said he was proud of how far he'd come.

He even warned fans about the risks involved with drug use at a show last June, noting how he didn't want to be a bad influence.

Read More: Kodak Black Claims He's Never Felt Real Love Amid Disturbing Maranda Johnson Allegations

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Kodak Black Meth Line On The Radar Hip Hop News Music Kodak Black Concerns Fans With Meth Line In New “On The Radar” Freestyle 1272
Power 105.1 Powerhouse 2022 Music Kodak Black Announces That He’s Mostly Sober 1.7K
2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival Music Kodak Black Predicts He'll Be Targeted By Hate Campaign "Like Drake" 4.4K
2023 One Music Festival Music Kodak Black Claims He’s “Never Sober” After Livestream Percocet Scandal 1.6K