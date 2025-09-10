Kodak Black Leaves Fans Concerned After Drinking Lean While Driving On IG Live

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Kodak Black performs during Sexyy Red 4 President Tour at State Farm Arena on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Kodak Black sparked a lot of fan concern after a recent Instagram livestream where he filmed himself drinking lean while driving.

Kodak Black's health has been a cause for concern for his fans over the last several years, and his latest Instagram livestream only added to that. In a clip captured by Live Bitez, Kodak filmed himself drinking lean while driving down the I-95. It's a troubling piece of footage, and one that his fans reacted to with a similar level of discomfort.

"What type of high they be trying to chase? Heavenly Father please protect and watch over our ppl [praying emoji]," wrote one user. "A rich junkie literally smh I feel so bad for bro but we don’t even know what he’s going thru," said a second. "Ppl don't see it. He been crying out for help for years. He very talented having a gift like his. Dat Lean ain't it , praying for you yak," stated a third. There are over 300 replies to Live Bitez's post, and the overwhelming majority of them are hoping for his sobriety.

Kodak Black Drink Champs

Of course, fans may remember Kodak Black's infamous Drink Champs interview. The conversation, which premiered to the public on October 28, 2023, featured Kodak looking visibly disoriented and potentially under the influence of something. At the time, Joe Budden said he "looked like pure s**t."

The Florida rapper drew attention to a potential "meth habit" this past May, with a line during an On The Radar freestyle that alluded to some potentially severe addiction issues.

This past July, Drink Champs host NORE finally addressed the viral interview and those who suggested he should have ended the conversation early. He said that he sees Kodak at the bank often, and the person he was in that interview is the person he's known him to be. Still, fans would like to see him get help for the issues he's previously mentioned. Hopefully, he finds it within himself to do so.

