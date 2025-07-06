N.O.R.E. Addresses Kodak Black's "Drink Champs" Appearance In New Interview With Joe Budden

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 22: N.O.R.E. attends Day 1 of Revolt World on September 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
N.O.R.E. recently sat down with Joe Budden to address a variety of topics, including Kodak Black's October 2023 appearance on Drink Champs.

N.O.R.E. finally discussed why he didn't cut his Drink Champs interview with Kodak Black short. During the interview, which premiered in October 2023, Kodak appeared visibly out of sorts and likely intoxicated.

In a recent interview with The Joe Budden Podcast, N.O.R.E. addressed critics who felt he should have ended the interview, citing concerns about Kodak's behavior at the time. Instead, he defended his decision by discussing the necessity of self-expression.

"As an OG, I don't need clickbait. But as an OG in this rap game, I also have to let other people be who they are," N.O.R.E said. "Like I can't sit them and censor them." According to N.O.R.E., Kodak's behavior is how he normally is, as he claimed that the two often run into each other at the bank.

"Kodak Black, I see at the bank every two days. This is what you don't know. Like, I see him and he's crazy. He's there with no shoes on," he continued. "I had to let Kodak be who he was."

Kodak Black Drink Champs Interview

Kodak's Drink Champs episode went viral due to the rapper appearing to be under the influence. Joe Budden was one of the rappers who expressed concern for Kodak following the controversial interview with N.O.R.E.

"Kodak Black looked like pure s**t on Drink Champs," Budden said at the time. "And he looked like s**t when he was wiggling around on the floor, talking to himself in the dark when his man was taping him … didn't look the greatest when he dodged that bullet from two feet away that we all watched."

Kodak continues to struggle with addiction issues. During a May freestyle for the On The Radar show, he called himself a “young n***a with a meth habit," a line that drew worried reactions from fans. Hopefully, he seeks help.

