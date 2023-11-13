Kodak Black Questions Why “RaphouseTV” Used His Picture In Recent Post

Kodak Black is confused as to why RaphouseTV used a picture of him in a recent post with the caption: "Having a girl nobody touched since you met her is the biggest flex a man can have." Sharing the post on his own Instagram page, Kodak added: "Ion Know Why They Used My Picture For This. HOPEFULLY I CAN RELATE."

Fans added that men need to be loyal as well in the comments section. One wrote: "Having a man nobody touched since you meet him is the biggest flex a woman can have." Another added: "The biggest flex is having a woman that matches your loyalty and your hustle!!"

Kodak Black Performs At One Music Festival

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage during 2023 One Music Festival at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Kodak's latest post comes after the release of his latest album, When I Was Dead, which he dropped as a surprise, last week. After sharing it on Friday, Kodak admitted that he needs to be "better." "I vow to do better in any area I lack, or some slack needs to be picked up on. I must do better, I must do this shit. And I appreciate y’all, because if it was up to them, I’d have been out of here," Black said on social media. Check out Kodak's most recent post on Instagram below.

Kodak Black Reacts To "RaphouseTV" Post

Kodak most recently caused a stir on social media after his appearance on Drink Champs in October. His behavior on the podcast resulted in plenty of fans and other voices in hip-hop expressing concern over his well-being. He even went back and forth with Ray J for worrying about him. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kodak Black on HotNewHipHop.

