Kodak Black Vows To Be “Better” After Surprise Album, Name Drops Ariana Grande And Kylie Jenner In New Song

Kodak Black has made a vow to his fans after the surprise release of his album, When I Was Dead, earlier this week. “I vow to do better in any area I lack, or some slack needs to be picked up on. I must do better, I must do this shit. And I appreciate y’all, because if it was up to them, I’d have been out of here,” Black said on social media after the album dropped. the 18-track album includes three features - two from WizDaWizard and one from OG Bobby Billions.

Furthermore, the album is a follow-up to Black's Pistolz & Pearlz, which came out earlier this year. That album, which came out in May, peaked at #19 on the Billboard Album 200. It was something of a chart disappointment after 2022's Back for Everything. That offering peaked at #2, making it his best-performing album since 2018's Dying to Live.

Read More: Kodak Black Threatens Ray J For Expressing Concern Over Drink Champs Interview

Black Name Drops Kylie Jenner And Ariana Grande

Furthermore, Black included two sizeable name drops in the album's lead single. "Kylie Grande" gives away the name drops. However, for those who can't parse it - the song references Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande. "I want Kylie Jenner twerkin' to this/ And I want Ariana twerkin' to this/ I want Kylie Jenner twerkin' to this/ I want Ariana twerkin' to this," is how the song opens. It's a pretty catchy start to the album, all things considered.

Additionally, further references to the pair can be found throughout the song. "My Kylie, I miss you, where would I be without my pistol?" & "Ayy, Kylie Jenner where you at I'm goin' Scottie," also appear in the song. Furthermore, Black also raps "I want Ariana Grande in here booty shakin'." It's unclear why he selected to Kylie and Ariana to rap about. However, maybe he will explain in a future post. What do you think about When I Was Dead? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the music news here at HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kodak Black On Drink Champs: Rapper Has A Ball During Episode Preview

[via]