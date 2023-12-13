Kodak Black's Attorney Denies Rapper Had Cocaine During Drug Bust, Says It Was Percocet

Kodak Black’s lawyer affirms that it wasn’t cocaine in his possession during his recent arrest but Percocet. Last week, Florida police arrested the rapper after they discovered him asleep at the wheel of his vehicle. After he was booked on drug charges, authorities said they found him with a mouth of white powder and a white pebble-like substance on the ground at the scene. The initial test of the substances returned positive for cocaine, though Kodak insisted that it was Percocet. His attorney, Bradford Cohen, echoed this statement to TMZ recently.

“In this latest case, my belief is that the 'rock' this officer found when tested will be a Percocet, not cocaine,” Cohen told the media outlet, despite the test. “The test they do is a presumptive test for illegal substances. It just turns blue." The attorney added that the rapper developed a dependency on Percocet ever since he was behind bars. “There will be a couple of different phases of this treatment in order for him to get better. You have to treat the root problem of the dependency and that's what is going to happen. We are going to alleviate dependency,” Cohen added.

Kodak Black Bonds Out, Explains Arrest

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Kodak Black performs onstage during Day 1 of One MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

News of Kodak Black’s arrest caused a stir online, especially after police claimed that he was in possession of cocaine. However, Yak appeared on Instagram Live shortly after bonding out where he explained that he was on lean and fell asleep in front of his family’s house. Although he admitted abusing Percocets, he made it clear that he doesn’t do cocaine. He added that he’s plenty over $350,000 to help get clean. “I’m working on myself,” he told his fans online.

While his latest arrest was another legal bump in the road, fans are undoubtedly revving up for the release of new music. Ye and Ty Dolla $ign recently debuted their joint project together, which brings an eclectic group of collaborators, from North West to Freddie Gibbs. However, the most anticipated song on the album includes appearances from Kodak Black and Bad Bunny who appear on the same song. With Vultures set to drop on Friday, we’re excited to hear the final result of Yak’s collaboration with Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, and Bad Bunny.

