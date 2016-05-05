percocet
- CrimeKodak Black's Attorney Denies Rapper Had Cocaine During Drug Bust, Says It Was PercocetKodak Black's attorney says that the rapper will be seeking treatment for his Percocet dependency. By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Gets Brutally Honest About Percocet AddictionNicki wasn't shy to admit her struggles.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPolo G Reveals That Juice WRLD's Death Made Him Stop Taking PercocetOn his episode of "RapCaviar Presents," the "Neva Cared" MC reflected on even his father making the choice to quit taking pills as a result of Juice's passing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsAaron Rodgers Tells Joe Rogan He Once Played While Taking PercocetAaron Rodgers was brutally honest about the NFL's painkiller policy.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNLE Choppa Reacts To Lil Durk's Strangest Lyric On New Album: "This Is Not OK"Lil Durk says that his farts smell like Percs and lean on his new song, "Shootout @ My Crib."By Alex Zidel
- NewsUnoTheActivist Falls In Love With Percocet On "Night Mode"UnoTheActivist has one thing on his mind in the 2GramCam-featured "Night Mode."By Alex Zidel
- AnticsJayDaYoungan Beats Up Drug Dealer For Selling Him Fake PillsLouisiana rapper JayDaYoungan posted a video of himself throwing punches at a man he accuses of selling fake Percocet.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsLil Baby Responds To Drug Use AllegationsLil Baby was recently accused of tweaking off the Percocet in his interview with The Breakfast Club but he claims he does not even take the drug.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Has No Clue Why He Started Drake Beef, Reveals He Used To Abuse PercocetMeek Mill sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for an hourlong interview.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuice WRLD Allegedly Swallowed Pills To Hide Them From Cops: ReportJuice WRLD reportedly swallowed a bunch of painkillers so the feds wouldn't find them.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJim Jones Avoids Jail Time In Drug Case By Accepting Plea DealIf the rapper stays out of trouble, all charges will be removed from the record.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Jokes About Drugging & Hooking Men Up With "Trannies" In Resurfaced VideoCardi B said she would get her man "all perc'd up" and hook him up with a "tranny."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Tracy Goes Off: "Fat Nick Gave Lil Peep A Hundred Percocets For His Birthday"Lil Tracy lives up to "Like A Farmer" and grabs the pitchfork. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDemi Lovato Overdose Caused By Fentanyl-Laced Oxy: ReportComprised oxycontin is the source of her near-death experience.By Zaynab
- MusicAugust Alsina Reveals Percocet Addiction On Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk"August Alsina opens up about his issues with drug addiction.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPrince's Family Sues Hospital & Walgreens For Helping Cause His DeathPrince's next-of-kin are taking matters into their own hands. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentThe Best Drug Documentaries On Netflix Right NowEverything you need to know about drugs, in one place. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original Content9 Rappers Who Are Quitting Drugs In 2018Several rappers are quitting drugs in 2018. By Aron A.
- MusicSmokepurpp Fires Shots At Russ: "Shut The Fu*k Up U A Bitch"Smokepurpp has some issues with Russ.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPerky's Calling (Remix)Lil Durk shares a remix to Future's "Perky's Calling."By Rose Lilah
- NewsAutopsy Reveals Percocet Found In Prince's System; Criminal Investigation UnderwayThe early details to emerge from Prince's autopsy suggest that Percocet was a factor in his tragic death. By Angus Walker