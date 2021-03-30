bradford cohen
- MusicKodak Black To Be Released From PrisonKodak Black will reportedly be a free man after tonight.By Cole Blake
- CrimeKodak Black Quietly Charged With Possession Of Oxycodone: ReportLab test results revealed that Kodak Black was not in possession of cocaine during his December arrest. By Aron A.
- LifeKodak Black Update: Rapper's Attorney Insists Lab Report Confirms Oxycodone, Not Cocaine, On His PersonAccording to recent reports, Yak might have to serve time for his sentence previously pardoned by Donald Trump in 2020.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeKodak Black's Attorney Denies Rapper Had Cocaine During Drug Bust, Says It Was PercocetKodak Black's attorney says that the rapper will be seeking treatment for his Percocet dependency. By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Files To Have Drug Possession Case Thrown OutKodak Black wants his 2022 drug possession case dismissed.By Cole Blake
- GramKodak Black's Lawyer Breaks Down Differences In 6ix9ine & Gunna CasesBradford Cohen says he's received several DMs asking him about 6ix9ine's cooperating with authorities & Gunna taking a plea.By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePolo G's Attorney Calls Out "Childish" Miami PD For Releasing "Redacted" Body Cam FootageMiami PD has told TMZ that they're not responsible for the leaked video.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicWack 100 Checked By Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer After He Claims The Rapper SnitchedBradford Cohen calls Wack's allegations "a straight up mistruth" while detailing Shiesty's guilty plea.By Erika Marie
- GramKodak Black's Lawyer Says He's "Stable" After "Unprovoked Attack"Kodak Black was among those injured following a shooting outside of Justin Bieber's afterparty on Saturday. By Aron A.
- CrimeKodak Black Trespassing Charges Dropped, Attorney Details Arrest: ReportBradford Cohen confirms that Kodak's Jan. 1 arrest will not be an issue for the rapper and shares new details.By Erika Marie
- CrimeKodak Black's Lawyer Calls NYE Arrest A "Misunderstanding"Kodak Black's lawyer speaks out on the rapper's New Year's Eve arrest. By Aron A.
- GramKodak Black Supports "#SoberChallenge Before Milk Crates," Speaks Up About AddictionThe rapper's attorney Bradford Cohen shared a video of Kodak as he appears in a courtroom where he spoke with addicts about sober living.By Erika Marie
- MusicKodak Black Praises Trump & Flashes Autographed MAGA Hat: "We Geminis"The rapper is obviously grateful to the former president for granting him a pardon earlier this year.By Erika Marie