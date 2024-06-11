Kodak Black's Lawyer Speaks Up For Brian Steel After Young Thug's Attorney Is Taken Into Custody

Kodak Black's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, has spoken out in defense of Brian Steel, the attorney for Young Thug who was taken into custody during the YSL Rico trial on Monday. After a fierce clash with Judge Ural Glanville, he was found in contempt of court. Steel was livid after learning of a conversation that took place between Glanville, prosecutors, and one of the state’s star witnesses prior to the court date.
"This case and judge is off the reservation," Cohen wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the news. "This is an instant mistrial. I cannot believe the Judge thinks taking a defense atty into custody isn't a mistrial. BRIAN STEELE [sic] is a real one. Defense lawyers across the country should be terrified by the lack of judicial knowledge."
Brian Steel Arrives At Courthouse For YSL Trial
As for the incident in the courtroom on Monday, Glanville became furious when Steel questioned him about the aforementioned conversation. “I still want to know, how did you come upon this information,” Glanville reiterated as Steel ranted about it being unconstitutional. “Who told you?” He later added: "You don’t get to extort the court. It doesn’t work that way.”
Bradford Cohen Reacts To Brian Steel's Arrest
Steel eventually returned to the courtroom and received a sentence of 10 weekends in jail. If his appeal falls through, he'll spend them with Thug behind bars. Be on the lookout for further updates on Bradford Cohen as well as Brian Steel and the YSL trial on HotNewHipHop.
