Kodak Black To Be Released From Prison

Kodak Black is expecting to be released from prison as early as Wednesday night, his attorney, Bradford Cohen, announced on Instagram. While Kodak pleaded guilty to one count of failure to report police contact, Judge Jose Martinez dismissed all other counts. With time served, he's already ready for release.

“Federal Probation terminated with time served," Cohen wrote. "In the Southern District of Florida Judge Martinez dismissed all substantive counts and Kodak plead to sole violation of failure to report police contact. Time served and he should be released by tonight. With my co counsel @skywriter.esq @kodakblack.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage during 2023 One Music. Festival at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Police originally planned to charge Kodak with cocaine possession after an arrest in December 2023, wherein they found a “white chunky substance” in his vehicle. However, they ended up going with oxycodone possession, thus violating his probation. Cohen quickly came forward to argue Kodak had a prescription for the painkillers. “It’s oxycodone that Kodak had a prescription for and not an illegal substance,” Cohen wrote on social media at the time. “Knowing that the officer substantially misrepresented his observations, the Broward State Atty Office still filed the charge. Unbelievable and it will not be tolerated. This level of abuse of power by the arresting officer is disgusting.” Check out Cohen's latest update on Kodak below.

Kodak Black's Lawyer Speaks Out

Earlier this month, Judge Barbara Duffy admitted during a hearing that prosecutors failed to “refute or negate the material fact that the defendant had an oxycodone prescription filled by a pharmacy.” Kodak, himself, has yet to comment on the update but be on the lookout for further news on the rapper and his release on HotNewHipHop.

