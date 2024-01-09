Kodak Black Update: Rapper's Attorney Insists Lab Report Confirms Oxycodone, Not Cocaine, On His Person

No matter how discouraging Kodak Black's situation looks from the outside, Bradford Cohen remains dedicated to bringing the Back For Everything artist home. As his client remains behind bars, the famous attorney is speaking out on his behalf. He claims that the substance on Yak's person during his latest arrest wasn't cocaine, as authorities claim. Rather, it was allegedly Oxycodone, which he has a prescription for after enduring beatdowns during past stints in prison.

Unfortunately for the Southern entertainer, Cohen's request for a drug treatment program was denied. The presiding judge is calling him a "danger to the community." Nevertheless, Black's legal team continues in their fight for his freedom. They lit up social media with an update on Tuesday (January 9) morning. "As stated when this new case first was filed, this was not cocaine and the officer was lying about his observations," the 26-year-old's lawyer wrote in his latest Instagram caption.

Bradford Cohen Speaks on Kodak Black's Behalf

"We finally got the lab report," Cohen continued. "It's Oxycodone that Kodak had a prescription for and not an illegal substance. Knowing that the officer substantially misrepresented his observations, the Broward State [Attorney] Office still filed the [charges]. Unbelievable and it will not be tolerated. This level of abuse of power by the arresting officers is disgusting." For now, the plan of action is to "seek a new bond hearing and address these unethical practices by the police department."

Unfortunately for Kodak Black, 2024 isn't off to an optimistic start. After announcing on IG Live that he's got another baby on the way, rumour has it that the Florida native might be behind bars even longer than expected. If all goes the prosecutor's way, Yak will have to serve the sentence that was formerly pardoned by Donald Trump in 2020. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

