- CrimeKodak Black's Lawyers Call For Drug Charges To Be DroppedIt's the latest move in an attempt to get the rapper home.By Lavender Alexandria
- CrimeKodak Black Quietly Charged With Possession Of Oxycodone: ReportLab test results revealed that Kodak Black was not in possession of cocaine during his December arrest. By Aron A.
- LifeKodak Black Update: Rapper's Attorney Insists Lab Report Confirms Oxycodone, Not Cocaine, On His PersonAccording to recent reports, Yak might have to serve time for his sentence previously pardoned by Donald Trump in 2020.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKodak Black Calls Recent Arrest "Character Assassination" & "Racial Profiling"He says with all that he does for his community, the authorities should be showing him love and respect.By Erika Marie
- GossipKodak Black Ordered To House Arrest, Drug Testing: ReportThe rapper was arrested last week after police reportedly found several Oxycodone pills in his possession.By Erika Marie
- CrimeKodak Black's Lawyer Says Oxy Pills Found During Arrest Are PrescribedKodak Black was reportedly prescribed oxycodone pills to deal with chronic pain after he was shot in February. By Aron A.
- GramKodak Black Reported Arrest Update: Cops Allegedly Found 30+ Oxycodone Pills & +$70K CashFox Sports journalist Andy Slater claims to have heard the news from "multiple sources."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJuice WRLD's Cause Of Death Has Been RevealedRIP Juice WRLD.By Alex Zidel
- SportsTyler Skaggs’ Autopsy Reveals Fentanyl, Oxycodone & Alcohol Were In His Systemthe autopsy suggests that Skaggs choked on his vomit. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJim Jones Avoids Jail Time In Drug Case By Accepting Plea DealIf the rapper stays out of trouble, all charges will be removed from the record.By Erika Marie
- MusicJuelz Santana Reunites With Lil Juelz Upon Release From JailJuelz reunites with his son after being locked up for close to a month.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuelz Santana Placed Under House Arrest At His Mother's HomeA $500,000 bond secured Santana's release from jail.By Devin Ch
- SocietyNYC Mob Threatens Doctor To Write Scripts For 230k Oxycodone PillsThat's an insane amount of prescription pills. By David Saric
- MusicJuelz Santana Will Face Federal Prosecution In Airport Gun & Drugs CaseJuelz Santana is facing federal prosecution.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuelz Santana's Luggage Allegedly Contained OxycodoneThe rapper reportedly left behind 8 oxycodone pills during his escape from the law.By Devin Ch
- SocietyWal-Mart Wants To Battle Opioid Abuse Crisis With New Disposal ServiceWalmart is offering this service for free.
By David Saric
- SportsRavens Safety Matt Elam Arrested For Possession Of Oxycodone, Marijuana"Matt is not in our plans for the 2017 Ravens."By Kyle Rooney