Kodak Black's Lawyers Call For Drug Charges To Be Dropped

It's the latest move in an attempt to get the rapper home.

BYLavender Alexandria
2023 One Music Festival

Last month, Kodak Black was arrested by police and hit with a few charges, including for drug possession. Though he pretty quickly pleaded not guilty to the accusations he's been held in jail ever since for violating his probation. Police claim that Kodak was discovered with white powder around his mouth which he tried to hide from police. The charges filed against him claim that the substance was cocaine but his lawyers have denied that right out of the gate. His attorney denied that the substance was cocaine, claiming instead that it was Percocet.

Since the arrest, Kodak Black's lawyers have been fighting to get him free. One of their first attempts was to get him released into a drug rehab program. Despite his clear struggle with substances, the judge denied that request. In the reasoning given, the judge described Kodak as a "danger to the community" as a justification for not releasing him. The news kept getting even worse for Kodak in the weeks that followed. News broke that he could end up being forced to serve a previously pardoned jail sentence. He famously had a sentence commuted by Donald Trump a few years ago but may end up having to serve that time anyway. Check out the latest developments in the story below.

Read More: Kodak Black & Jackboy Beef: A Timeline Of Their Friendship

Kodak Black's Lawyers Fighting Drug Charges

Now in their newest legal move, Kodak's lawyers are once again calling for his drug charges to be dropped. According to TMZ, in newly filed legal documents they claim that new tests have confirmed exactly what they said about the powder found on Kodak. Reportedly, his defense has evidence that it was in fact Oxycodone which he also reportedly has a prescription for.

The judge hasn't made a ruling on the filing yet. The call will seemingly be determined by how strong the evidence presented by the rapper's defense actually is. What do you think of Kodak Black's lawyers claiming his drug case should be dismissed after new tests? Do you think the drug charges will be dropped before Kodak goes to trial? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Kodak Black's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.