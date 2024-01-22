Kodak Black's Lawyers Call For Drug Charges To Be Dropped

Last month, Kodak Black was arrested by police and hit with a few charges, including for drug possession. Though he pretty quickly pleaded not guilty to the accusations he's been held in jail ever since for violating his probation. Police claim that Kodak was discovered with white powder around his mouth which he tried to hide from police. The charges filed against him claim that the substance was cocaine but his lawyers have denied that right out of the gate. His attorney denied that the substance was cocaine, claiming instead that it was Percocet.

Since the arrest, Kodak Black's lawyers have been fighting to get him free. One of their first attempts was to get him released into a drug rehab program. Despite his clear struggle with substances, the judge denied that request. In the reasoning given, the judge described Kodak as a "danger to the community" as a justification for not releasing him. The news kept getting even worse for Kodak in the weeks that followed. News broke that he could end up being forced to serve a previously pardoned jail sentence. He famously had a sentence commuted by Donald Trump a few years ago but may end up having to serve that time anyway. Check out the latest developments in the story below.

Kodak Black's Lawyers Fighting Drug Charges

Now in their newest legal move, Kodak's lawyers are once again calling for his drug charges to be dropped. According to TMZ, in newly filed legal documents they claim that new tests have confirmed exactly what they said about the powder found on Kodak. Reportedly, his defense has evidence that it was in fact Oxycodone which he also reportedly has a prescription for.

The judge hasn't made a ruling on the filing yet. The call will seemingly be determined by how strong the evidence presented by the rapper's defense actually is. What do you think of Kodak Black's lawyers claiming his drug case should be dismissed after new tests? Do you think the drug charges will be dropped before Kodak goes to trial? Let us know in the comment section below.

