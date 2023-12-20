Kodak Black Lawyers Seek 90-Day Drug Treatment, He Remains In Federal Custody

No matter how dire things get for Kodak Black at times, his loyal fans continue to root for his success. As blogs began reporting that the "Love & War" artist is in federal custody a few days ago, concern for his wellbeing is on the rise. Today (December 19), Yak was in a Miami federal court with his attorney, speaking with a judge about his alleged probation violation.

NBC Miami reports that the embattled entertainer, born Bill Kapri, had handcuffs on for the duration of the session, during which his legal team presented the possibility of a 90-day drug treatment program in Arizona. The attorneys said Black was facing addiction to Percocet and Oxycodone after a brutal Kentucky prison beatdown in 2020. Authorities aren't on board with the idea, mostly because it's "outside the jurisdiction and probation officers would have no control over what he's doing."

Kodak Black Might Spend Christmas Behind Bars

The judge in court deferred the final decision to a contemporary who's overseeing Black's case. While they wait for updates, the Broward County-born star is remaining in federal custody. Prior to this incident, he was doing incredibly well (considering his past criminal streak). As 2022 began, Kodak was arrested on trespassing charges in Pompano Beach. In 2020, Donald Trump used his last day in office to grant the 26-year-old a pardon approximately halfway through his three-year sentence for falsifying documents used to purchase weapons.

Spending Christmas isn't the slammer isn't an ideal situation for anyone, but especially not Kodak Black now that he's got a pregnant fiancee at home waiting for him. After bonding out of jail earlier this month, the Florida native went Live on IG to address a few things, at which time he shared the exciting news with his followers. Read more about Yak's growing family at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

