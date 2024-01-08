Kodak Black May Be Forced To Serve Jail Sentence Originally Pardoned By Donald Trump

Plenty of strange happened between the world of politics and hip-hop during the Trump era. From his on-stage appearance with Lil Pump where he famously mistook his name for Lil Pimp to Kanye West being invited to the Whitehouse which spawned numerous meme worthy moments. But one of the most interesting moments came when Trump faced pressure from the hip-hop community to commute the sentence of Kodak Black. He eventually caved to that pressure and Kodak was released.

But following recent legal trouble Kodak Black may end up having to serve that sentence anyway. Last month, Kodak was found in his car with the engine still running and signs of alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine present. As a result he was arrested and charged with a number of crimes, headlined by cocaine possession. He's been in jail ever since and will remain there for two more weeks until a hearing to evaluate reinstating his previously commuted sentence. According to AllHipHop, that hearing is due to take place on January 22. It could result in the sentence that Trump delayed being served anyway.

Kodak Black Could Serve Previously Commuted Sentence

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage during 2023 One Music Festival at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

After his arrest, Kodak's lawyers filed for a 90-Day drug treatment program. It was an attempt to try and help the rapper overcome addiction issues. But it was only a few days later that the judge shut down that proposal. In his decision he described Kodak as a "danger to the community."

That decision came after Kodak's lawyers attempted to dispute the cocaine charges. They claim that what police thought was cocaine was actually Percocets. Despite that claim, the judge wasn't any more likely to allow him to enter the drug treatment program and hasn't yet altered the original charges. Kodak released his last album When I Was Dead in November of last year. The project featured the hit song "Lemme See" which has more than 8 million streams on Spotify. What do you think of Kodak Black having to potentially serve a commuted sentence 4 years later? Let us know in the comment section below.

