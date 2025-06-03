Some of you may have forgotten about YNW Melly and we couldn't blame you if that's the case. That's because the Florida rapper, known for songs like "Murder on My Mind" and "Suicidal," is still in jail. He's been behind Broward County bars since 2019 over his double murder charge.

He's allegedly guilty of killing fellow YNW group mates YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. The death penalty and life in prison have been on the table as a result. This case has been in court once before, about four years since his arrest, to be more accurate.

But it wound up ending in a mistrial. YNW Melly is now awaiting a retrial which is still not going to happen for a little while longer. The lack of urgency for this case has been one of the biggest talking points and it's something that renowned lawyer Bradford Cohen believes has the potential to not bode well.

In an Instagram post caught by DJ Akademiks, Cohen stated that YNW Melly should have moved with more speed. "When I had this case 7 years ago, I said that this case needed to go in the first 6 months. The state wasn't ready. The investigation was a complete sh*t show, witnesses were all over the place, and speed was the way to win the case," he said.

When Will YNW Melly Be Out Of Jail?

Cohen continued, "Melly decided to go with a different legal team. I always say if you aren't comfortable with your lawyer, change it up. He did and had some good attorneys for the first case, but it took 4 years or so for the first trial to happen, and it was hung."

Overall, the decisions to swap legal teams is what he thinks will come back to bite Melly. "Now he hired new attorneys, again very talented team, but the state has now had 7 years and a first trial to perfect all the complete and utter screw ups, bad arguments, and errors. Going to trial can be scary. But when a lawyer is telling you that speed is your ally, you need to run it..." he concluded.