YNW Melly has been waiting a long time for his re-trial as his original double murder case ended in a mis-trial. If you remember, he was facing life in prison and even the death penalty for the alleged murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

The artist was eventually locked up in 2019 and it took over four years before his case was tried in a court of law. Now, however, he has to go through the process all over again, and it has proven to be a mess. On numerous occasions, he has requested pre-trial release to no avail.

Last week, it almost seemed like Melly had a glimmer of hope as he was granted bond, but only on one of his six charges. Today, he was back in court looking for some concrete good news.

According to NBC 6 South Florida, however, Judge Martin S. Fein decided to deny bond outright. This means that Melly will likely remain behind bars until the next trial starts all the way in September.

YNW Melly In Court Today

The 26-year-old artist is currently being held at the Broward County Jail. There is no doubt that Melly must be feeling isolated given just how long he has been there.

Moreover, the lack of clarity on his case, and the lack of urgency in getting him to trial has also been a huge point of concern. While his legal team has argued his rights have been infringed upon with a slow trial, the judge has not sided with him.

The original trial was complicated. The hung jury meant many felt that he was not proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. In a re-trial, there is no telling what will happen.

However, we're sure Melly and his team just want some closure to this chapter. Guilty or innocent, six years of uncertainty must weigh on a person. This remains a developing story that we will continue to cover.

The trial in September is still months away.