YNW Melly Demands Immediate Release Due To Allegedly “Debilitating” Jail Conditions

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: YNW Melly attends Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration on February 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 2wenty 2wenty Music)
YNW Melly is reportedly suing the Broward Sheriff's Office.

YNW Melly is currently behind bars awaiting his retrial, but his legal team is pushing for him to be released immediately. According to AllHipHop, his attorney Michael A. Pizzi Jr. filed a 12-page lawsuit against the Brown Sheriff's Office earlier this week in which he alleges that the rapper is being kept in inhumane conditions. Allegedly, this includes being held in solitary confinement for roughly three years without being allowed any visits or phone calls.

The petition describes the conditions that Melly is being kept in as allegedly cruel and unusual. Pizzi Jr. alleges that they violate Melly's first, fifth, sixth, eighth, and fourteenth amendment rights. He also alleges that Melly's attorneys have had issues communicating with him. This allegedly includes being denied entry, being made to wait for several hours, and more.

YNW Melly Sues The Broward Sheriff’s Office For Allegedly Inhumane Jail Conditions Ahead Of Retrial

The petition also details an incident that took place in April of 2022, when another inmate allegedly falsely accused Melly of planning to escape. Allegedly, this resulted in Melly getting hit with even more communication restrictions and a full shakedown of his cell. “These restrictions are not related to any legitimate security concerns and are instead punitive measures designed to deteriorate Melly’s mental health and impede his ability to prepare for his trial,” Pizzi Jr. alleges. “No non-black inmates are subjected to such punitive restrictions.” ​

“The emotional and psychological toll of his prolonged isolation is enormous,” he also alleges. ​“The ongoing interference with his right to counsel is a blatant violation of his constitutional rights.” Melly's retrial is currently scheduled to begin on September 10, 2025. What do you think of YNW Melly's legal team alleging that he's been kept in inhumane conditions behind bars? What about them requesting that he be released immediately? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

