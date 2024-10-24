Parents Sue School After Their 10-Year-Old Son Gets Expelled For Emailing YNW Melly Lyrics

Did the Curtis School make the right call?

As the legal troubles of YNW Melly continue to develop in his retrial process, his lyrics continue to be a controversial discussion outside of the courtroom. You might remember the large debate over whether or not his lyrics should be used for evidence in court. But what about their use in classrooms? New reports emerged that the parents of a 10-year-old boy enrolled in Encino's Curtis School are suing the institution for expelling him. Why was he expelled? Well, he apparently sent lyrics from Melly's "Murder On My Mind" via email to a classmate, including a toy gun emoji.

The fifth grader at the $38,000-a-year Los Angeles private school was the victim of an "arbitrary and capricious" decision on behalf of the school, his parents allege. "The school provided no evidence of a policy being violated or of the classmate feeling threatened," the lawsuit reportedly claims. In addition, reports did not indicate that the Curtis School took action against the other classmate over this situation with YNW Melly lyrics. It's unclear exactly what specific damages or applicable compensation the parents seek in their legal pursuit.

YNW Melly Lyrics Lead To Lawsuit Against School

Nevertheless, the boy's parents maintained that he's a straight-A student with no history of behavioral issues. In fact, they even claimed that he and the other classmate "hung out during recess immediately after the Sept. 25 email exchange and also attended the school fair together at the Santa Monica Pier the following day." In response, the Curtis School issued a statement about this YNW Melly controversy. "While we were disappointed to learn about the litigation, our priority is to ensure a safe and secure campus for all of our students. We are unable to comment on individual students."