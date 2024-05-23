YNW Melly Wants YNW Bortlen & His Girlfriend’s Phone Calls Excluded From Retrial

YNW Melly has been behind bars since 2019 when he was arrested and accused of murdering two of his associates, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. The rapper was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and first went on trial last summer. It was ruled a mistrial after the jury failed to come to a unanimous decision. If convicted, he faces life in prison or the death penalty.

Now, he continues to await his retrial, which was initially slated for October of last year. It's since seen multiple delays. It remains unclear exactly when he'll be retried, but in the meantime, his attorneys have been hard at work. Earlier this week, for example, his team filed a motion to exclude his co-defendant YNW Bortlen's phone conversations with his girlfriend Juneviah Molina from the upcoming retrial.

Read More: YNW Melly’s Retrial Is Taking So Long For These Reasons

Melly's Defense Calls Borlen & Juneviah Molina's Phone Calls "Irrelevant"

According to them, the conversations between Bortlen and Molina include nothing but “small talk." His attorneys claim they're “irrelevant, inadmissible hearsay, and lack an evidentiary basis to be used against” Melly. Their motion also argues that YouTube videos featuring 1090 Jake should be prohibited. Since December of last year, prosecutors have been fighting to use Melly's phone records, emails, and social media posts as evidence in the upcoming retrial. They're also looking to use a 20-minute documentary about his rise to fame. Allegedly, it shows him holding a weapon at various times and briefly mentions the deaths of Juvy and Sakchaser.

Last month, Melly was moved to a new facility for the first time since his 2019 arrest, and now resides at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach, FL. He'll remain there until the retrial. What do you think of YNW Melly's team filing a motion to exclude his phone calls with YNW Bortlen from his upcoming double murder retrial? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: YNW Melly's Mother Reacts To Kendrick Lamar Bar On "Euphoria"

[Via]