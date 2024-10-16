YNW Melly's Lawyer Puts Pressure On The State Ahead Of Murder Retrial

YNW Melly's lawyer wants answers.

YNW Melly's lawyer is attempting to get answers regarding upwards of 20 motions that remain outstanding in the rapper's ongoing alleged double murder case. Appearing at a status hearing on Tuesday, attorney Raven Ramona Liberty demanded an explanation.

“I made several attempts to schedule the close to, I think, 15-20 motions that are still outstanding,” Liberty said, as noted by AllHipHop. “We could not get the state to agree with any dates and your office then told us not to contact them unless the state agrees to dates.” The judge responded: “I’ll give you dates and then whatever motions the defense wants me to hear, just file a notice of hearing. And just articulate on the notice of hearing these are the motions that are going to be heard. And then likewise, state, if you have anything you want me to hear, you can file a notice of hearing for the same date and time and say this is the motions that you want me to hear, and then I’ll hear them.”

Demons allegedly conspired with Cortlen Henry to fatally shoot two other Florida based rappers, Christopher Thomas Jr and Anthony Williams, October 26.

When the prosecution argued that they were going to need a list of the motions, Liberty countered: “I gave her the list. Some of these motions—when I actually gave the list, I gave dates … I don’t think there’s any motion that I have filed that date goes past May. So to say we need time to respond, it’s October. They’ve had time to respond.”

Hearings regarding the motions are scheduled for January 2025. They mark yet another prolonged wait for Melly, who has been behind bars since his initial arrest in 2019. He stands accused of killing YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. He originally stood trial in 2023, but the case ended in a mistrial. His retrial is scheduled for September 10, 2025. Be on the lookout for further updates on YNW Melly on HotNewHipHop.