YNW Melly’s Mother & Fredo Bang Deposition Dates Revealed Amid YNW Juvy Estate’s Lawsuit

Melly's retrial begins in September of 2025.

YNW Melly has been behind bars for several years now. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like he'll be getting out anytime soon. The 25-year-old rapper was arrested back in 2019 for his alleged role in the murders of YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser. If convicted, he faces life in prison or the death penalty. His retrial is scheduled to begin in September of next year.

Melly is also facing civil lawsuits from both SakChaser and Juvy's estates, which recently got a major update. According to Bryson "Boom" Paul, Melly's mother Jamie King and Fredo Bang are scheduled to give video depositions as part of the Juvy lawsuit on September 26 and 27 of this year.

Jamie King & Fredo Bang To Give Video Depositions On September 26 & 27

This latest development comes only weeks after Melly's lawyer Bradford Cohen put Florida prosecutors on blast in an Instagram post. He accused them of mishandling the case from the beginning, making it clear that he's outraged by how things have played out so far. "Essentially, the Broward State Attorneys Office really screwed this case up," he wrote. "I have never seen anything like it. Literally refused to pass this case to an unconflicted state attorneys office after the defense listed one of their own state attorneys as a witness. They wanted to be able to cross examine the state attorney that was what amounted to a whistle blower and testified that a police officer lied."