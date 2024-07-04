YNW Melly Awaits His Murder Retrial As His Lawyer Blasts Florida Prosecutors

YNW Melly's first trial for alleged double murder ended in a mistrial, and Bradford Cohen thinks the court has failed his client.

The YNW Melly mistrial for double murder was one of hip-hop's biggest stories last year, and it's far from over yet. Moreover, he still awaits a retrial, but a new Instagram post from his lawyer Bradford Cohen points to a heated battle between prosecutors and the defense. Specifically, Cohen responded to an appeals court standing by a judge's blockade of prosecutors cross-examining a state attorney if she becomes a witness in the retrial. In his message, the attorney blasted his opposition at Broward County, Florida's State Attorney's office and madeb it clear that he feels very displeased with how this whole situation played out.

"Essentially, the Broward State Attorneys Office really screwed this case up," YNW Melly's lawyer expressed on social media. "I have never seen anything like it. Literally refused to pass this case to an unconflicted state attorneys office after the defense listed one of their own state attorneys as a witness. They wanted to be able to cross examine the state attorney that was what amounted to a whistle blower and testified that a police officer lied.

YNW Melly's Attorney Speaks Out

"The lower court ruled that the Broward State Atty Office can not cross examine one of their own," YNW Melly's attorney continued. "That means if they stay in the case, there will be no cross examination of the State Attorney that testified the lead detective lied about the service of a subpoena. The appellate court just agreed with the lower court. A real circus over this case and mishandled from the 1st day when I was in the case. Bad investigation and even a worse trial. To think that the Broward State Attorneys Office would mishandle an important double murder case because of ego... unbelievable."