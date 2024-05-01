YNW Melly Breaks Silence On Kendrick Lamar Drake Diss Name-Drop

YNW Melly is an artist who has been going through an unfortunate situation. Overall, fans know that Melly has been incarcerated for almost six whole years. During this time, he has been investigated and put on trial for allegedly killing two of his friends. Although the first go-round was a mistrial, Melly is supposed to be retried. This has subsequently led to all sorts of delays, and no one really knows whether or not there is going to be closure, anytime soon.

Interestingly enough, Melly was name-dropped on Kendrick Lamar's new Drake diss, "Euphoria." “Yeah, Cole and Aubrey know I’m selfish, the crown is heavy/ I pray they my real friends but if not, I’m YNW Melly," Kendrick raps on the song. It's a great bar and it is probably one of the more memorable lines from the track. Having said that, it appears as though Melly was made aware of this name-drop. In fact, he made a statement to TMZ, which makes sense given the fact that Lamar's line is implying a few things.

Read More: YNW Melly's Murder Retrial Delayed Once Again

YNW Melly Speaks

“Kendrick Lamar is one of my favorite rappers so I feel honored and appalled … I’m a household name — just for the wrong shit!!!” Melly explained. It is certainly a valid way to feel given how things have shaken out here. That said, Kendrick's bar has renewed discussions around Melly's case and how some feel as though he has been mistreated. Moving forward, only time will tell whether or not Melly's trial get sped up.

Let us know what you think of this response from YNW Melly, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this warranted a response at all? Has Kendrick defeated Drake in this battle, or can the Canadian megastar come back? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: YNW Melly Re-Trial Delayed Again

[Via]