YNW Melly Name Drop On Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Gets Fans Out Of Their Seats

The implication behind the reference is pretty obvious.

Earlier this week, Kendrick Lamar dropped a bomb. After a week or so of waiting for a response to Drake's "Push Ups" diss track, Lamar chose an otherwise innocuous Tuesday morning to go fully scorched earth. He dropped the 6-and-a-half minute song "euphoria" which is entirely focused on taking shots at nearly every single element of Drake's life. It's a pretty thorough diss track but some particular points on it still stand out.

Fans immediately latched onto some of the most jaw dropping moments like Kendrick bringing up Drake's friendship with Sexyy Red to make jokes that he's not into women. Kendrick also lit into the "Rich Baby Daddy" for his approach to fatherhood, which Pusha T also focused on in his legendary "Story Of Adidon" diss back in 2018. Yet another attention grabbing moment comes when Kendrick mentions YNW Melly. "Cole and Aubrey know I'm a selfish guy, the crown is heavy / I pray they my real friends, if not, I'm YNW Melly" one lyric from the song reads. Melly is currently on trial in the midst of a years long legal battle fighting double murder charges in Florida. Check out some fan reactions to the particularly savage bar below.

Kendrick Lamar Name Drops YNW Melly

Kendrick's "euphoria" diss track is already causing waves across the entire hip-hop landscape. Fans are sharing their first reactions and standout lines to social media. The song has many declaring that Kendrick won the beef outright. Even other artists are reacting to the track. One in particular being Metro Boomin, who also finds himself embroiled in a beef with Drake right now. All Metro could do was share somr crying laughing emojis.

Fans are awaiting responses from other people mentioned in the song like Sexyy Red, Gunna, and Pusha T. What do you think of Kendrick Lamar's lethal new Drake diss track "euphoria?" What do you think is the most biting diss he delivers on the track? Let us know in the comment section below.

