YNW Melly's Lawyer Finally Gets A Win Ahead Of His Double Murder Retrial

YNW Melly has received some positive news in his case.

YNW Melly's attorney, Raven Liberty, has finally gotten a judge to agree to address 20 motions in the rapper's retrial for an alleged double murder. As caught by NBC 6 South Florida, a status hearing in the case was held in court on Tuesday. Liberty used the opportunity to complain about the "plethora of motions" that she has been unsuccessfully trying to set hearings for over the last several months.

"I made several attempts to schedule the close to, I think, 15-20 motions that are still outstanding. We could not get state to agree with any dates and your office then told us not to contact them unless the state agrees to dates," Liberty told the judge. The prosecution added that they've been getting confused by which motions are for which cases, to which Liberty added: "I don't think there's any motion that I have filed that date goes past May. It's October. They've had time to respond."

YNW Melly Booked In Ft. Lauderdale

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - FEBRUARY 13: In this handout photo provided by the Broward's Sheriff's Office, rapper Y.N.W. Melly, real name Jamell Demons, is seen in a police booking photo after being charged with two counts of murder in the first degree February. 13, 2019 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Demons allegedly conspired with Cortlen Henry to fatally shot two other Florida based rappers, Christopher Thomas Jr and Anthony Williams. October 26. (Photo by Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

In response, the judge told both sides, "I'll give you dates and then whatever motions the defense wants me to hear, just file a notice of hearing… likewise state, if you have anything you want me to hear, you can file a notice of hearing for the same date and time and say this is the motions that you want me to hear. And I'll hear them." From there, both parties agreed to hearings on January 6th and 7th to address all of the motions.