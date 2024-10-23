YNW Melly's Lawyer Finally Gets A Win Ahead Of His Double Murder Retrial

BYCole Blake149 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: YNW Melly attends Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration on February 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 2wenty 2wenty Music)
YNW Melly has received some positive news in his case.

YNW Melly's attorney, Raven Liberty, has finally gotten a judge to agree to address 20 motions in the rapper's retrial for an alleged double murder. As caught by NBC 6 South Florida, a status hearing in the case was held in court on Tuesday. Liberty used the opportunity to complain about the "plethora of motions" that she has been unsuccessfully trying to set hearings for over the last several months.

"I made several attempts to schedule the close to, I think, 15-20 motions that are still outstanding. We could not get state to agree with any dates and your office then told us not to contact them unless the state agrees to dates," Liberty told the judge. The prosecution added that they've been getting confused by which motions are for which cases, to which Liberty added: "I don't think there's any motion that I have filed that date goes past May. It's October. They've had time to respond."

Read More: YNW Melly's Lawyer Puts Pressure On The State Ahead Of Murder Retrial

YNW Melly Booked In Ft. Lauderdale

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - FEBRUARY 13: In this handout photo provided by the Broward's Sheriff's Office, rapper Y.N.W. Melly, real name Jamell Demons, is seen in a police booking photo after being charged with two counts of murder in the first degree February. 13, 2019 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Demons allegedly conspired with Cortlen Henry to fatally shot two other Florida based rappers, Christopher Thomas Jr and Anthony Williams. October 26. (Photo by Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

In response, the judge told both sides, "I'll give you dates and then whatever motions the defense wants me to hear, just file a notice of hearing… likewise state, if you have anything you want me to hear, you can file a notice of hearing for the same date and time and say this is the motions that you want me to hear. And I'll hear them." From there, both parties agreed to hearings on January 6th and 7th to address all of the motions.

The update comes after the judge set Melly's new trial date for September 10, 2025, earlier this year. His first double murder trial ended in a mistrial, last year. He's been behind bars since 2019. Be on the lookout for further updates on YNW Melly on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: YNW Melly’s Mother & Fredo Bang Deposition Dates Revealed Amid YNW Juvy Estate’s Lawsuit

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...