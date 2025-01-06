YNW Melly Sports New Hairstyle In Court As His Trial Faces Another Setback

BYZachary Horvath108 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
YNW Melly Trial Prosecutors Defense Flawed Hip Hop News
Image via HNHH
Melly will have his motion hearing tomorrow.

Given how long YNW Melly has been behind bars it was only a matter of time before he made changes to his physical appearance. We saw how artists like Young Thug and Diddy looked throughout the course of their time in jail. So, after 2,159 days, it appears the Florida rapper felt it was time to shake things up a bit by himself in his case. New photos are surfacing today of the "Murder on My Mind" MC rocking a fresh haircut. Melly's been synonymous with the dreadlock look, but recently he decided to chop them off completely. Instead, he's now going for a messier afro and it appears as if he got a lineup as well.

The pictures are coming from his most recent court appearance, which went down today, according to XXL. Right now, Melly and his legal team are facing another unfortunate setback. His lawyer is currently under investigation for alleged witness tampering. Today, the 25-year-old multi-hyphenate was showing up in front of a judge to address his November lawsuit against the Broward County Sheriff's Office. He, along with his lawyer, Michael A. Pizzi Jr., accused them of cruel treatment in jail and asked for immediate release.

Read More: YSL Mondo Laments How Gunna Was The Only YSL Codefendant To Have Plea Deal On Video

YNW Melly Snips The Dreadlocks

It was a 12-page filing with Pizzi Jr. writing, "These restrictions are not related to any legitimate security concerns and are instead punitive measures designed to deteriorate Melly’s mental health and impede his ability to prepare for his trial. No non-black inmates are subjected to such punitive restrictions." Pizzi Jr. continued, "The emotional and psychological toll of his prolonged isolation is enormous. The ongoing interference with his right to counsel is a blatant violation of his constitutional rights."

To be more specific on those constitutional rights, Pizzi Jr. is alleging that Melly's First, Fifth, Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights are being violated. Today, the court was going to have the Broward County Sheriff's Office provide their reasoning as to why they cannot free Melly until his second trial begins on September 10. But due to his rep being under investigation, the hearing was postponed unti January 7. "Mr. Demons has to make an informed decision about who he wants his lawyers," the judge said.

Read More: Nikki Glaser Called Out By Diddy Accusers’ Lawyers For Golden Globes “Freak Off” Jokes

[Via] [Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...