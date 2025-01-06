YNW Melly Sports New Hairstyle In Court As His Trial Faces Another Setback

Melly will have his motion hearing tomorrow.

Given how long YNW Melly has been behind bars it was only a matter of time before he made changes to his physical appearance. We saw how artists like Young Thug and Diddy looked throughout the course of their time in jail. So, after 2,159 days, it appears the Florida rapper felt it was time to shake things up a bit by himself in his case. New photos are surfacing today of the "Murder on My Mind" MC rocking a fresh haircut. Melly's been synonymous with the dreadlock look, but recently he decided to chop them off completely. Instead, he's now going for a messier afro and it appears as if he got a lineup as well.

The pictures are coming from his most recent court appearance, which went down today, according to XXL. Right now, Melly and his legal team are facing another unfortunate setback. His lawyer is currently under investigation for alleged witness tampering. Today, the 25-year-old multi-hyphenate was showing up in front of a judge to address his November lawsuit against the Broward County Sheriff's Office. He, along with his lawyer, Michael A. Pizzi Jr., accused them of cruel treatment in jail and asked for immediate release.

YNW Melly Snips The Dreadlocks

It was a 12-page filing with Pizzi Jr. writing, "These restrictions are not related to any legitimate security concerns and are instead punitive measures designed to deteriorate Melly’s mental health and impede his ability to prepare for his trial. No non-black inmates are subjected to such punitive restrictions." Pizzi Jr. continued, "The emotional and psychological toll of his prolonged isolation is enormous. The ongoing interference with his right to counsel is a blatant violation of his constitutional rights."