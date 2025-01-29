YNW Melly's Ex-Girlfriend Arrested Upon Return To United States

YNW Melly's ex-girlfriend, Mariah Hamilton, was taken in by authorities on Sunday while re-entering the United States with a warrant out for her arrest. She had been traveling to Miami-Dade County, according to AllHipHop. The warrant stems from Melly’s first trial in which she failed to appear amid allegations of witness tampering.

At the time, Hamilton accused authorities of threatening her with charges in an effort to get information on Melly out of her. “When the situation first happened, me and my mom was — well, I was threatened. I was 17, about to turn 18. They came to my house, they were telling me that they were gonna arrest me with accessory after the fact," she told Law & Crime. As for her absence from the trial, Hamilton's lawyer argued the government didn't provide a proper subpoena for her to appear in court.

Discussing the reason she's been on the run, she explained in the same interview that she's scared. "I just want people to know that I'm not running because of any money or anything like that," she said. "It's because I don't want to go to jail for something that I didn't do. Or something that I'm not a part of. I just feel like they’re looking at me wrong and what they're showing is not true." Melly's first trial ended with a mistrial following jurors failure to reach a unanimous verdict. His second trial will begin on September 10, 2025.