YNW Melly Could Get Out Of Jail Ahead Of Double Murder Retrial

YNW Melly has been behind bars since 2019, but things could be looking up for 26-year-old soon. According to XXL, a judge is expected to rule on his bond request in the next few days, which will determine whether or not he'll be released ahead of his retrial.

If granted bond, Melly's team told the judge that the rapper would be on house arrest, wear an ankle monitor, and hire security to keep an eye on him at all times. The prosecution pushed back against the motion. They pointed out the serious charges Melly was arrested for, along with the charge he picked up in jail.

He's accused of murdering his two friends, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, in October of 2018. In 2023, he was hit with a witness tampering charge. This was only a few months after his first trial was ruled a mistrial, as the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

When Is YNW Melly's Retrial?

At the time of writing, Melly's retrial is scheduled to begin on September 10, 2025. His latest push for pre-trial release began last November, when he sued the Broward County Sheriff's Office and demanded he be released immediately.

In the 12-page lawsuit, filed by Melly's attorney Michael A. Pizzi Jr., he alleged that his client was being kept in inhumane conditions. Allegedly, this included prolonged solitary confinement, no visits or phone calls, and more. Pizzi Jr. also alleged that Melly's legal team struggled to communicate with him after being denied access to the jail.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office shared a statement with XXL about the lawsuit, coming to their own defense. "The Broward Sheriff’s Office does not generally comment on pending litigation," it read. "However, the jail does not utilize 'solitary confinement.' Rather, Mr. Demons has been placed on administrative segregation, which is a classification resulting in an alternate living assignment for an inmate whose placement in the general population poses a serious threat to the safety of staff or inmates, or life and property."