Playboi Carti Hypes Up Anticipated NBA YoungBoy Collab On "Make America Slime Again"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 103 Views
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 01: Rapper Playboi Carti attends the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti and NBA YoungBoy previously linked up for the "ALIVE" track, which came with a Kanye West controversy.

Playboi Carti still has fans waiting for his next album BABY BOI, but he hasn't been completely silent following his MUSIC rollout. Amid rumors that he will appear on the upcoming NBA YoungBoy project, it seems like he fueled that speculation about Make America Slime Again.

As caught by Bars on Instagram, the Opium boss posted a picture of himself with YB's "Bring 'Em Out" as the audio, and the following message: "SAY WE BEEN PLAYIN OFFENSE FOR DA LAST 5 SUMMERS." Many fans doubted this claim, given Carti's infamous absence from the new music game for the better part of the past four years.

However, with this summer timeline in mind, maybe he's teasing towards an appearance on the new YoungBoy LP. While there aren't any explicit confirmations about this possible link-up, both fanbases seem very excited about the idea. Also, links between them have existed for years now.

We will see once the Never Broke Again boss' Make America Slime Again comes out in full on July 25. He previously released a couple of singles from the record last Friday (July 4) to hold fans over.

Playboi Carti NBA YoungBoy Collabs

But this is not the first Playboi Carti and NBA YoungBoy collab... Well, if that's what this IG Story is really suggesting, that is. They previously linked up on the track "ALIVE," which itself takes elements from the MUSIC cut "CRANK." We have DJ Swamp Izzo's ad-libs to thank for that.

Still, you may remember this best because of controversy stirred by a certain Carti mentor. Fans expressed shock when Kanye West dropped "ALIVE" with YoungBoy, sampling "CRANK" amid Ye's beef with his former collaborator. King Vamp then accused the Chicago artist of stealing his song, and his version of "ALIVE" emerged.

We will see if any of those artists provide any clarity on what really happened there. In any case, it seems like Playboi Carti and NBA YoungBoy continue to enjoy a fruitful and supportive bond. Does that automatically mean we will get a collaboration on Make America Slime Again? Despite fans' impatience, we will probably have to wait until July 25 to find out.

