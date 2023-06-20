Yesterday, NBA Youngboy returned to Instagram after his account had long been deactivated. He posted a photo of himself with his cat and a caption that seemed to address those who were talking about him while he was gone. “Same color of my cat eyes the last color you gone see when I Swang on yo b*tch a*s.

Ps. I wont forget who said my name,” the post’s caption said. It was accompanied by two more photos of Youngboy and his black cat on a collar and harness.

Today, NBA Youngboy returned to Instagram once again. This time the pics highlighted Youngboy himself showing off some of his drip across four photos. ” F*cked up narratives, hurt deep knowing that ain’t your character. Don’t even know me,” the caption reads. He seems to once again be addressing those that have been talking on his name while he’s been absent from Instagram. While it’s unclear what “narratives” specifically he’s talking about it appears that he’s back in place to correct some misconceptions.

NBA Youngboy Continues Posting

These posts weren’t the only appearances NBA Youngboy made on Instagram recently. Last week, he made an appearance on another reclusive star’s Instagram story, Playboi Carti. The “Magnolia” rapper posted a picture of Youngboy sporting an Opium chain. Opium is the label that Playboi Carti operates under Interscope. The post sparked rumors of a collab between Youngboy, Carti, and some of the various artists on the label’s roster like Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely.

Youngboy has had an extremely prolific 2023 already dropping three entire projects. At the beginning of the year all the way back in January, he dropped I Rest My Case. He followed that up with Don’t Try This At Home a massive 90-minute project that sported features from Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and The Kid LAROI. His most recent album Richest Opp dropped last month with a far more scant 50-minute runtime. What do you think of NBA Youngboy’s new Instagram post? Let us know in the comment section below.

