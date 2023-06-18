NBA YoungBoy has returned to Instagram, sharing a cryptic message for his haters. The message was shared alongside a couple of photos of YoungBoy with his cat. Fans in RapTV’s comments section of the news were quick to poke fun the chilling message being paired with a sweet photo of him and his pet. “Same color of my cat eyes the last color you gone see when I Swang on yo b*tcha*s,” the message reads. He adds, “P.S. I won’t forget who said my name.”

Overall, fans seems eager to welcome NBA YoungBoy back to the social media platform. He had previously deactivated his account, and some fans think his return may not last long. Though it’s currently unclear who the ominous message was for, he was recently dissed by Nicolette Gotti. After a fight between Floyd Mayweather and her brother, John Gotti III, went off the rails, she took to Instagram to throw shade. She took aim at Mayweather’s daughter Yaya and YoungBoy, who Yaya shares a child with. Gotti tore into Yaya in the message to her father, writing “@floydmayweather, your daughter was ran through by a animal with 12 different baby mamas – your little circus animal – your all a pack of zoo animals.” She later said she would be “coming for” Yaya.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Sued By Woman Allegedly Thrown Off Stage At 2019 Concert

NBA YoungBoy Sends A Message

Earlier this month, it was also revealed that NBA YoungBoy is being sued for negligence by a woman named Cayden Rutherford. Rutherford alleges that she was thrown off the stage at one of his 2019 performances. She alleges that after climbing onto the stage, a member of staff threw her off onto the venue’s concrete floor. Rutherford claims that she sustained life-changing injuries, including a concussion, and various injuries to her neck, back, and ankle.

Tyler, The Creator also recently discussed working alongside NBA YoungBoy on their 2021 collab, “WUSYANAME.” He called YoungBoy a “sweetheart,” adding that the pair got ice cream together and went vintage car shopping. “At surface level,” he explained, “I guess people wouldn’t expect someone like me to even want to associate with a YoungBoy. But I love that sh*it.”

Read More: John Gotti III’s Sister Disses NBA YoungBoy & Yaya Mayweather In Wild IG Story

[Via]