The ways in which Diddy and OJ Simpson's trials played out are so insane that you'll just have to read about them yourself.

The Bad Boy CEO avoided complete disaster in his case though, as the father of seven was acquitted on the most serious counts. Those were RICO and sex trafficking. He was found guilty on two counts of transportation with intent to commit prostitution involving Cassie and "Jane." Depending on how things shake out, he could go to prison for 20 years.

Also praising Teny and Marc was Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz. Note: this is where the uncanny similarities are even more eye-opening. "Ultimately, the smart decision was not putting OJ on the witness stand. The smart decision here was not putting Combs on the witness stand. The difference is we want a complete victory. They got a partial victory, but an almost complete victory, so I commend them for excellent work," Mr. Dershowitz said.

