Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)
The ways in which Diddy and OJ Simpson's trials played out are so insane that you'll just have to read about them yourself.

The results of Diddy's two-month long trial were quite shocking for a lot of people. So were they for former NFL star OJ Simpson, who was acquitted from his infamous double murder trial in 1995. But that's the just the tip of the iceberg in terms the similarities between these two huge cases.

They have come to light this weekend thanks to comments made by the man who represented OJ three decades ago, Robert Shapiro. He was a part of that "Dream Team" and has also defended many others. Just a few include Eva Longoria, Rob Kardashian, and companies like Rockstar Energy.

Caught by AllHipHop, Shapiro gave high marks to the leader of Diddy's legal defense, Teny Geragos and Marc Agnifilo, for how they handled the federal case. "The defense team did a terrific job on a case the U.S. Attorney overcharged. An acquittal in Federal Court is highly unusual. Congratulations to Mark and Tenny for building an incredible group of talented lawyers," he told Fox News.

For those wondering who was on the mogul's "Dream Team," Brian Steel, Anna Estevao, Jason Driscoll, Xavier R. Donaldson and Alexandra Shapiro made up the proverbial roster.

Diddy Verdict
2023 Howard Yardfest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at Howard University's Yardfest on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)

Also praising Teny and Marc was Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz. Note: this is where the uncanny similarities are even more eye-opening. "Ultimately, the smart decision was not putting OJ on the witness stand. The smart decision here was not putting Combs on the witness stand. The difference is we want a complete victory. They got a partial victory, but an almost complete victory, so I commend them for excellent work," Mr. Dershowitz said.

What's even more bizarre is that Diddy's sentencing date, which is October 3, 2025, is the same as OJ Simpson's. Of course, the running back didn't even serve time for his case, so we will see if the same outcomes continue in about three months.

The Bad Boy CEO avoided complete disaster in his case though, as the father of seven was acquitted on the most serious counts. Those were RICO and sex trafficking. He was found guilty on two counts of transportation with intent to commit prostitution involving Cassie and "Jane." Depending on how things shake out, he could go to prison for 20 years.

Diddy is back in jail for the time being.

