Diddy Prosecution Team Is Made Up Of All White Women

Diddy is facing allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering, and his trial is expected to begin with opening statements next week.

Diddy's long-awaited legal battle is just around the corner, and the mogul has done everything in his power to ensure that he has the best lawyers possible on his side. He's being backed by Marc Agnifilo, Teny Geragos, Alexandra Shapiro, Jason Anthony Driscoll, Xavier R. Donaldson, and Anna Maria Estevao.

Just last month, he also recruited Brian Steel to join his legal team. Steel famously helped Young Thug secure his freedom following a lengthy RICO trial last year.

As for who they're up against, TMZ reports that the prosecution team is made up of all white women. Maurene Ryan Comey, the daughter of former FBI director James Comey, will lead the team. It also includes Emily Anne Johnson, Madison Reddick Smyser, Mary Christine Slavik, Meredith Foster, and Mitzi Steiner.

Why Is Diddy In Jail?
This isn't the only insight the public has gotten about the case so far, however. Last week, Diddy also confirmed in court that he rejected a plea deal offered to him by federal prosecutors. He said at the time that he understands this could mean he'll a longer sentence if convicted.

The jury selection process begins tomorrow, and if all goes as planned, should be complete by the end of the week. Diddy's team plans to ask potential jurors various questions including "Do you believe that wealthy people get away with things that the less wealthy do not?" and whether or not they have opinions on "hip hop rap music industry or artists in that genre." The trial is currently expected to begin with opening statements next week.

Diddy was arrested in September of last year on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City ever since, awaiting trial.

