Diddy Granted Permission To Wear Nice Clothes During Sex Trafficking Trial

BY Caroline Fisher 537 Views
Sean ‚ÄúDiddy‚Äù Combs introduces a tribute to ‚ÄúThe Godfather‚Äù during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During all of his latest appearances in court ahead of trial, Diddy has been spotted wearing his prison jumpsuits.

Diddy's life has undergone some major changes in recent months. In September of last year, the Bad Boy founder was arrested on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detection Center ever since.

It's likely been a rough experience for the mogul, who's used to a lavish lifestyle. Everything from entertainment, to food, to showering is different for him nowadays. Luckily for him, however, he was recently granted at least one privilege.

According to TMZ, a judge has signed off on his request for normal clothes to wear in court instead of his jail jumpsuits. This reportedly includes five button-down shirts, 5 pairs of pants, 5 sweaters, 5 pairs of socks, and two pairs of shoes without laces.

So far, Diddy has only been seen in his prison garb during his court appearances.

Diddy Trial Date
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diddy's trial is just a few days away, as it begins on May 5. If convicted of the crimes he's accused of, he could face a hefty sentence. News of Diddy's legal win comes shortly after that of a major legal loss. Earlier this week, Judge Arun Subramanian ruled against their request to block certain evidence from the trial. They argued that it was introduced too late, and that they didn't have enough time to prepare their defense. "It is impossible for the defense to investigate and respond to those new allegations in the next two weeks," they wrote in a filing.

The prosecution, on the other hand, called the request “a transparent attempt to narrow the scope of the proof against him at trial by any means necessary, and to yet again make a last-ditch effort to secure an adjournment of trial.”

