Diddy's life has undergone some major changes in recent months. In September of last year, the Bad Boy founder was arrested on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detection Center ever since.

It's likely been a rough experience for the mogul, who's used to a lavish lifestyle. Everything from entertainment, to food, to showering is different for him nowadays. Luckily for him, however, he was recently granted at least one privilege.

According to TMZ, a judge has signed off on his request for normal clothes to wear in court instead of his jail jumpsuits. This reportedly includes five button-down shirts, 5 pairs of pants, 5 sweaters, 5 pairs of socks, and two pairs of shoes without laces.

So far, Diddy has only been seen in his prison garb during his court appearances.

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diddy's trial is just a few days away, as it begins on May 5. If convicted of the crimes he's accused of, he could face a hefty sentence. News of Diddy's legal win comes shortly after that of a major legal loss. Earlier this week, Judge Arun Subramanian ruled against their request to block certain evidence from the trial. They argued that it was introduced too late, and that they didn't have enough time to prepare their defense. "It is impossible for the defense to investigate and respond to those new allegations in the next two weeks," they wrote in a filing.