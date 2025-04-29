Diddy Fails At Getting Key Evidence Blocked From Sex Trafficking Trial

BY Cole Blake 134 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy's upcoming criminal trial will be starting jury selection on May 5th with opening statements coming just days later.

Diddy's legal team suffered a major blow, this week, after Judge Arun Subramanian ruled against their request to block certain alleged evidence relating to his sex trafficking charges from trial. They argued that the prosecution introduced it too late and they didn't have enough time to properly prepare an adequate defense for it.

“It is impossible for the defense to investigate and respond to those new allegations in the next two weeks," they wrote in a filing obtained by HipHopDX. On the other hand, prosecutors argued the request was “a transparent attempt to narrow the scope of the proof against him at trial by any means necessary, and to yet again make a last-ditch effort to secure an adjournment of trial.”

Shooting down the request wasn't the first blow Subramanian handed Diddy's legal team in recent days. He also denied their attempt at pushing the trial back two months. He ruled that he didn't want to allow a “fishing expedition” for them to seek even more evidence, as caught by NBC News.

Read More: Diddy's Prosecutors Accuse Him Of Forcing An Alleged Victim To Undergo Mystery Procedure

Diddy's Jury Selection Questions

In other news, TMZ published a number of questions Diddy's legal team intends to ask potential jurors, earlier this week. They will touch on topics of celebrity, sex, drugs, and more. They plan to ask, "Do you believe that wealthy people get away with things that the less wealthy do not?" as well as whether they have opinions about "hip hop rap music industry or artists in that genre?"

Authorities initially arrested Diddy on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering in September of last year. He pleaded not guilty at the time and has continued to maintain his innocence in the months since. He's been awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

As Diddy's attempt at delaying the case failed, jury selection will begin on May 5th with opening statements coming on May 12.

Read More: Diddy's Legal Team Will Ask Potential Jurors About Sex, Drugs, & Much More Ahead Of Trial

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF Music Diddy's Legal Team Will Ask Potential Jurors About Sex, Drugs, & Much More Ahead Of Trial 1013
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy Is Reportedly Undergoing Major Weight Loss Behind Bars 7.6K
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF Music Diddy’s Hair Dramatically Turns Grey As Sex Trafficking Trial Nears 22.5K
Diddy Judge Rules Delay Hip Hop News Music Diddy Judge Rules On Motion To Delay Mogul’s Trial By Two Months 1.7K