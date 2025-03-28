Diddy’s Race Could Be A Key Issue In Upcoming Trial

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy's trial is currently scheduled to start in May, with the jury selection process beginning next month.

It goes without saying that Diddy's lawyers are in for a tough legal battle. Last year, the mogul was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's currently behind bars awaiting his trial, which is expected to begin in May. The stakes in this case are high, as if convicted, he could reportedly face a hefty prison sentence.

His legal team is hard at work preparing for what's to come, and in the new documentary TMZ Presents The Downfall of Diddy: His Defense, viewers get some insight about their strategy. At one point in the doc, for example, the Bad Boy founder's attorney Marc Agnifilo says he believes the prosecution is racially motivated. Various professionals also predicted that race will be a key issue in the trial.

Diddy Lawsuits
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diddy's legal team has already alleged that racial bias was behind one of the counts in his RICO indictment, which Acting United States District Attorney Matthew Podolsky fervently denied. Earlier this month, Podolsky insisted that race played “no role whatsoever" in the charges. Diddy's criminal case isn't the only thing he has to worry about these days either. He's also facing several lawsuits. He's been accused of sexual assault, abuse, and more by various individuals. Most recently, he was sued by a photographer who claims he worked with him on a 2022-23 commercial shoot.

The photographer alleges that Diddy coerced him into his trailer and made him perform oral sex on him. The mogul's legal team denied these allegations in a statement shared with USA Today. "No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor," it reads.

