Legal Experts Say Diddy Prosecutors Must Prove Coercion In Alleged “Freak Offs” During Trial

Diddy and his legal team have a lot on their plate at the moment as they prepare for his upcoming trial. The Bad Boy founder was arrested in September of 2024 on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's currently behind bars awaiting his trial, which is expected to begin in May. The jury selection process is scheduled to kick off next month.

In TMZ's new documentary The Downfall of Diddy: His Defense, various legal experts speculate about what the mogul's strategy could be. According to them, the issue of consent will play a major role in the trial, as the prosecution must prove Diddy used coercion in his alleged "freak offs" in order to convict him. His team describes the alleged victims as his former girlfriends. It may be difficult to prove they were allegedly victims of sex trafficking.

Diddy's Legal Battle

It's likely that consent won't be the only key issue in the trial, however. Elsewhere in the doc, legal experts speculated that Diddy's race will also be a huge factor. His attorney Marc Agnifilo accused the prosecution of being racially motivated, and it wasn't the first time. In February, his team filed a motion to dismiss his transportation to engage in prostitution charge. They argued that "no white person has ever been the target of a remotely similar prosecution." Acting United States District Attorney Matthew Podolsky denied this allegation earlier this month, claiming that race played “no role whatsoever" in the charges.