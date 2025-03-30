Legal Experts Say Diddy Prosecutors Must Prove Coercion In Alleged “Freak Offs” During Trial

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy's highly anticipated trial is scheduled to begin in May, with the jury selection process kicking off next month.

Diddy and his legal team have a lot on their plate at the moment as they prepare for his upcoming trial. The Bad Boy founder was arrested in September of 2024 on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's currently behind bars awaiting his trial, which is expected to begin in May. The jury selection process is scheduled to kick off next month.

In TMZ's new documentary The Downfall of Diddy: His Defense, various legal experts speculate about what the mogul's strategy could be. According to them, the issue of consent will play a major role in the trial, as the prosecution must prove Diddy used coercion in his alleged "freak offs" in order to convict him. His team describes the alleged victims as his former girlfriends. It may be difficult to prove they were allegedly victims of sex trafficking.

Diddy's Legal Battle

It's likely that consent won't be the only key issue in the trial, however. Elsewhere in the doc, legal experts speculated that Diddy's race will also be a huge factor. His attorney Marc Agnifilo accused the prosecution of being racially motivated, and it wasn't the first time. In February, his team filed a motion to dismiss his transportation to engage in prostitution charge. They argued that "no white person has ever been the target of a remotely similar prosecution." Acting United States District Attorney Matthew Podolsky denied this allegation earlier this month, claiming that race played “no role whatsoever" in the charges.

Diddy's criminal case isn't all he has to worry about these days either, as he's also facing several lawsuits. Various individuals have accused him of assault, abuse, and more over the past year or so. Fortunately for him, he did secure at least one win in court last week, when a judge dismissed multiple key claims in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against him. This included RICO claims, infliction of emotional distress claims, and breach of contract claims.

