Diddy Secures Huge Legal Victory As Judge Dismisses Several Key Claims In Rodney Jones' Lawsuit

Diddy secured a major legal win, this week, after a judge threw out five of the nine allegations Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones made against him in his bombshell sexual assault lawsuit. All-in-all, Judge J. Paul Oetken dismissed the claims of a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) violation, negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress; breach of contract; and the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) against Combs Global. The only allegations that survived his order were the TVPA claims against Diddy and Kristina Khorram personally as well as the sexual assault and liability claims.
He issued the ruling in an order on Monday, in which he also reprimanded Rodney Jones' lawyer, Tyrone A. Blackburn. While dismissing the RICO violation claim against Diddy, Oetken noted that “it should not be necessary to root around a 402-paragraph complaint to contrive novel arguments on Jones’s behalf.” He also said that the attorney's filings “are replete with inaccurate statements of law, conclusory accusations, and inappropriate ad hominem attacks on opposing counsel.” Regardless of the latest result, Blackburn, told TMZ: "Yeah a win is a win, playtime is over we look forward to discovery. I hope Defendants are ready."
Diddy's Trial Date
Diddy is currently residing behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial on unrelated charges. Authorities arrested him, last year, on allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. He already pleaded not guilty and his trial will begin in May 5.
The aforementioned Kristina Khorram previously worked with Diddy as a senior executive in 2013 and became his Chief of Staff in 2020. She broke her silence on the situation in a statement provided to Rolling Stone, earlier this month, denying the allegations. Jones had referred to her as the “Ghislaine Maxwell to Sean Combs’ Jeffrey Epstein” in his viral lawsuit. She wrote: “For months, horrific accusations have been made about me in various lawsuits regarding my former boss. These false allegations of my involvement are causing irreparable and incalculable damage to my reputation and the emotional well-being of myself and my family. I have never condoned or aided and abetted the sexual assault of anyone. Nor have I ever drugged anyone.”
