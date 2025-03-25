Diddy Secures Huge Legal Victory As Judge Dismisses Several Key Claims In Rodney Jones' Lawsuit

Diddy secured a major legal win, this week, after a judge threw out five of the nine allegations Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones made against him in his bombshell sexual assault lawsuit. All-in-all, Judge J. Paul Oetken dismissed the claims of a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) violation, negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress; breach of contract; and the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) against Combs Global. The only allegations that survived his order were the TVPA claims against Diddy and Kristina Khorram personally as well as the sexual assault and liability claims.

He issued the ruling in an order on Monday, in which he also reprimanded Rodney Jones' lawyer, Tyrone A. Blackburn. While dismissing the RICO violation claim against Diddy, Oetken noted that “it should not be necessary to root around a 402-paragraph complaint to contrive novel arguments on Jones’s behalf.” He also said that the attorney's filings “are replete with inaccurate statements of law, conclusory accusations, and inappropriate ad hominem attacks on opposing counsel.” Regardless of the latest result, Blackburn, told TMZ: "Yeah a win is a win, playtime is over we look forward to discovery. I hope Defendants are ready."

Diddy is currently residing behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial on unrelated charges. Authorities arrested him, last year, on allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. He already pleaded not guilty and his trial will begin in May 5.