Diddy Accuser’s Lawyer Secures Major Win Against UMG In Court

A judge recently ruled in the favor of Tyrone Blackburn, the lawyer representing Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones.

The ruling comes just days after Diddy was hit with three new lawsuits from alleged victims accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting them. The mogul's team promptly denied the allegations on his behalf. “These complaints are full of lies," they told TMZ. "We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him."

Now, according to AllHipHop, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken has sided with Blackburn. Oetken made his ruling in Manhattan recently, ruling that there was no basis to conclude Blackburn acted in bad faith . The judge noted how Blackburn withdrew the claims against Grainge and Habtemariam, arguing that this actually shows he made an effort to correct the situation. “The lack of legal merit in the withdrawn claims does not establish malice or an intent to misuse the judicial process,” Oetken wrote. “To impose sanctions in this context would risk discouraging attorneys from taking on sensitive cases involving serious allegations.”

It's no secret that Diddy 's currently wrapped up in a great deal of legal drama. In September, the Bad Boy founder was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's also been sued by several individuals in recent months for alleged sexual assault, abuse, and more. One of these individuals is Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones , a producer who most recently worked with Diddy on The Love Album: Off the Grid.

