Diddy-Themed Jokes Have Parents Calling For His Name To Be Banned From Public Schools

Parents are tried of kids making jokes about Diddy.

Diddy is causing drama for parents of New York City public school students who continue to use his name for jokes that disrupt class. Speaking with the New York Post, one parent labeled the trend, "heartbreaking," joining calls to have schools ban Diddy's name from the classroom.

Vanessa Mejia, mother to an 8-year-old at Chelsea's PS-11, says her daughter came home shouting "Welcome to my Diddy party.” She had heard a boy use the phrase in her third-grade classroom. Mejia said it was "extremely" shocking due to the age of the children. “And then my second thought was, who knows how much information this boy had on the whole [Diddy] situation? Because if he is well-informed, did he really mean to say that? Or was it that he didn’t know what it meant?” she told the outlet.

While Mejia explained that her daughter doesn't know the reality of Diddy's legal turmoil, she says that other kids at school might. Diddy's currently behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in his case regarding charges of alleged federal racketeering and sex trafficking. Jose Luis Guerra, who has two kids studying at the same public school, further told the outlet: “It’s terrible. Kids are making fun of a situation that has harmed a lot of people. I don’t think that has a place here and it should be addressed."