Diddy Faces Ruthless Jokes From "Saturday Night Live"

Diddy was the subject of several jokes during the "Weekend Update" segment.

Michael Che and Colin Jost took aim at Diddy during the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. In doing so, the two comedians poked fun at the number of allegations made against the Bad Boy mogul in the wake of his arrest in New York City, last month. Authorities have charged him with alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes.

Che kicked things off during the "Weekend Update" segment. “It was reported that the U.S. added 245,000 new jobs. Unfortunately, they were all 'Diddy accusers,'" he joked. "It was announced that Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking case has been assigned to a new judge. One that Diddy hopes is cool with rapes." From there, Jost joined in on the jokes. "It was reported that Diddy once invited Prince Harry and Prince William to one of his parties, but they did not go," he said. "Although before Diddy could even finish writing the invite, Prince Andrew was there."

Attorney Tony Buzbee Announces Allegations Against Diddy

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 1: Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee holds a press conference at his office announcing the over 100 individual cases he has against Sean Diddy Combs on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

The day after the Saturday Night Live episode aired, Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, broke her silence on her son's arrest. In a statement provided to Local 10 News, she wrote: "It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies. To bear witness to what seems like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence." Her son is currently residing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial.

"Saturday Night Live" Takes Aim At Diddy